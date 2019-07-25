Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Holding in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) by $185.48 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position by $507,475

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 8.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 4.16M shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 18.61 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.