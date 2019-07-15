Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lowered Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding by $3.87 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mbia (MBI) Holder Whitebox Advisors Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 132,756 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 77,755 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 38.83M shares to 52.04 million shares, valued at $52.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 740,863 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Llp has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 16,659 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 395,373 shares. First Republic Mngmt owns 161,711 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 129,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 15,907 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 1.04M shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assoc holds 0.07% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Kahn Brothers Grp De invested in 0.01% or 4.41 million shares. Fine Prns LP accumulated 7.47 million shares. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 60,664 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Limited Liability Com reported 647,236 shares. Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Prudential holds 0% or 12,690 shares in its portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $396.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.82 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.