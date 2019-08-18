Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Mattel (MAT) Holding; Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position By $2.21 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Camden Property Trust (CPT) stake by 17.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 21,867 shares as Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 102,334 shares with $10.39 million value, down from 124,201 last quarter. Camden Property Trust now has $10.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 404,935 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Mattel Inc. (MAT) stake by 56.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 9.49M shares as Mattel Inc. (MAT)’s stock rose 21.26%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 26.38M shares with $342.92 million value, up from 16.88 million last quarter. Mattel Inc. now has $3.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 3.43M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO GEORGIADIS IS SAID IN TALKS TO LEAVE: WJS; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Mattel Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over Next 12 to 18 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca stated it has 20.93M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has 325,028 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn holds 35.84 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 100,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,415 shares. Gradient Invs Llc holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De owns 14,714 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.41M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advisors holds 92,100 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 67,195 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 229,790 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Tru Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00M worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21. Lynch Roger also bought $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $418,800 was bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J. $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J.

Among 4 analysts covering Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Mattel Inc has $20 highest and $12.25 lowest target. $14.45’s average target is 34.67% above currents $10.73 stock price. Mattel Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by M Partners. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 4.54% above currents $106.18 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94M for 20.74 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 14,034 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 4,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 1,980 shares. Panagora Asset reported 10,637 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 18,222 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 556,366 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.04% stake. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,130 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 38,895 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 83,005 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.01% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 268,783 shares to 822,212 valued at $149.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 24,303 shares and now owns 66,655 shares. Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) was raised too.