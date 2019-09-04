Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Position by $124.74 Million; Share Value Declined; Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Valuation Declined While Chou Associates Management Has Decreased by $1.05 Million Its Position

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 281,761 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S); 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 03/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Snow & Ice Removal Services – RFP 2018-06-CL; 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52M IN SAINT-FELICIEN PULP MILL IN QUE; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – BIDS WITH FRESH RFP FOR PROJECT ARE BEING INVITED SEPARATELY; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 01/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Unifor ratifies new agreement with Resolute; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 28.40 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27 million, up from 20.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 4.39M shares traded or 156.00% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

