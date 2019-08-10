Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Flowserve (FLS) as Market Valuation Rose; Kylin Management Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Cut by $62.17 Million as Stock Declined

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32 million, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99 million, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 1.21 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 8,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 5,790 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Federated Invsts Pa reported 232,169 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 19,431 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 452,399 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsr Inc has 0.18% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Management Inc Or has 1.26% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 86,874 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 231 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 9,400 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 9,110 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 177,301 were accumulated by Hsbc Plc. 1.46 million are owned by Northern Tru.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

