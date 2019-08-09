Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Its Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Stake; Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold positions in Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) stake by 19.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 908,364 shares as Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS)’s stock rose 13.80%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 5.50M shares with $200.51 million value, up from 4.59 million last quarter. Echostar Corp. Class A now has $3.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 471,752 shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $217.08 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 45,992 shares traded. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 145,638 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 161,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Capital Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,929 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EchoStar had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.05% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 33,060 shares. Jbf Cap, Colorado-based fund reported 136,300 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 327,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invests owns 70,150 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Limited Co has invested 0.02% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 541,386 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. First Manhattan reported 700 shares stake. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 964,768 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 147,123 were reported by Citadel Advsr Lc. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 28,158 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 109 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,994 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hughes Wins NASPO Contract to Provide Internet Solutions for Participating States – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army Awards Hughes $11 Million R&D Contract for Enhancing Military Satellite Communications – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHSAT Selects the Hughes JUPITER System to Power Efficient and Reliable Connectivity for Businesses in the Philippines – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.