Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Holding in Mattel (MAT) as Share Price Rose; As Pcm (PCMI) Valuation Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 26.38M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.92M, up from 16.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 764,949 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 3rd Update; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $34.99 lastly. It is down 65.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 24,300 shares. 343,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 12,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt stated it has 715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Cos holds 0.01% or 931,562 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 23,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 266,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 175,475 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 36 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 359,813 shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 50.84M shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 221,103 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 1.40M shares. 381,082 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares to 389,437 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel (MAT) Q1 Earnings to Suffer From Top-Line Pressure – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mattel (MAT) Lower as Hasbro (HAS) Appears to Move on With Entertainment One Deal – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “7 Signs Mattel Is Moving in the Right Direction – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel Earnings: MAT Stock Gains as Q2 Sales Up 2%, Top Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.