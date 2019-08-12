Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG); Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 30,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 345,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 5.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.37M, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 476,851 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 114,440 shares. Clarkston Partners Limited Company reported 749,125 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.06% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 90,774 shares. Gotham Asset reported 25,923 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma invested in 0% or 17,247 shares. M&T Natl Bank invested in 0% or 4,877 shares. Cibc Markets reported 4,466 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Synovus has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 11,190 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 215 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 112,299 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 83,060 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares to 166,712 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 1,977 shares to 51,790 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

