Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted By $1.56 Million Its Middleby (MIDD) Position; Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) SI Decreased By 3.36%

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) had a decrease of 3.36% in short interest. DBD’s SI was 14.17 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.36% from 14.66M shares previously. With 3.61M avg volume, 4 days are for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s short sellers to cover DBD’s short positions. The SI to Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s float is 20.18%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 397,872 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO BOOST STAKE; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Middleby Corp (MIDD) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 11,995 shares as Middleby Corp (MIDD)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 5.58 million shares with $725.23M value, up from 5.57M last quarter. Middleby Corp now has $7.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.56. About 79,321 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DBD Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) and Encourages Diebold Nixdorf Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JMIA, EQBK, HL and DBD – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Group Limited Company reported 16,400 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Rothschild Il holds 0.15% or 117,654 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 800 shares. 75,446 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 41,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 215,451 shares in its portfolio. 25,805 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 452,944 shares. Oarsman Inc holds 0.16% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 29,925 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 77,982 shares. Pnc Fincl reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Cap World Invsts has 528,456 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. COSTELLO ELLEN bought $25,275 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Monday, March 11. Shares for $47,224 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Tuesday, May 28. The insider Naher Ulrich bought 10,000 shares worth $102,100. 21,000 shares were bought by Heyden Olaf Robert, worth $189,581 on Monday, March 4. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L had bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270. $195,456 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by Schmid Gerrard on Monday, March 4.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software, and technology for financial, commercial, and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $714.61 million. The firm operates in four divisions: North America; Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Latin America. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial self-service solutions and technologies, including automated teller machine outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals, and software.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Granite Real Estate Invt Tr stake by 937,843 shares to 389,437 valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 738,352 shares and now owns 5.53 million shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. The Middleby had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of MIDD in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of MIDD in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. CL King upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 15,847 shares. Ci Invests invested in 730,852 shares. Manor Road Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.81% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Westwood Management Il holds 108,200 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Bares Capital Mngmt holds 7.56% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2.07 million shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co reported 217 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,524 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 45,680 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 6,800 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 1,947 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 17 shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Ltd Llc has 0.5% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 197,129 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated stated it has 9 shares.