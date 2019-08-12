Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Wesco Intl (WCC) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Market Valuation Declined, Resolution Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Position

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 318,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 834,125 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.98 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $132.19. About 415,653 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 614,971 shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Management And Rech owns 2,500 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd accumulated 3,311 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 140,250 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 32,206 shares. Voya Inv Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 179 shares. Hl Fincl Service Limited Com reported 2,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 96,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 722 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 34,941 shares. Lasalle Investment Securities Ltd has 32,713 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 122,942 are owned by Citigroup. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,531 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $146.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 220,273 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 46,558 shares. Rbf Capital Lc holds 18,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bailard accumulated 7,677 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cipher Capital LP stated it has 0.08% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Polaris Management Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 770,758 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 37,119 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.1% or 8,875 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% or 332,200 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated reported 4,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Management stated it has 21,445 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 4,355 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 55,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Com owns 14,095 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares to 28.40M shares, valued at $480.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).