Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stake by $9.86 Million; Lumina Fund Management Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 259,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 696,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95M, down from 955,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 71,641 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 2.24M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $119.65 million for 15.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

