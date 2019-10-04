Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $9.86 Million as Share Value Rose; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Raised Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 259,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 696,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95 million, down from 955,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 149,530 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 15,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 72,953 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, up from 57,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 442,052 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mario Cibelli Picks Up 3 Stocks in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan announces Board of Directors Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2018.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $121.16 million for 14.93 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 310,824 shares to 8.21M shares, valued at $786.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “See inside Arrow Electronics’ state-of-the-art Open Lab (Photos) – Denver Business Journal” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Sponsors New Nonprofit Advancing Women in Electronics Industry – Business Wire” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech Data: Fantastic Compounder, Solid Beat And Raise Quarter, Trading At 7.5x 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arrow’s (ARW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Names Lily Yan Hughes as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.