Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding By $22.88 Million; Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Entravision Communications C (EVC) Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 3.27M shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 14.47 million shares with $104.76M value, down from 17.74 million last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $677.94 million valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 2.58 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Entravision Communications C (EVC) stake by 78.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 104,155 shares as Entravision Communications C (EVC)’s stock rose 16.85%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 28,885 shares with $90,000 value, down from 133,040 last quarter. Entravision Communications C now has $279.55 million valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 391,816 shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 04/04/2018 – Headway, an Entravision Company, Partners with Pixalate; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. EPS 4.5C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 08/05/2018 – ENTRAVISION 1Q REV. $66.8M; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 02/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation To Broadcast The 2018 FIFA World Cup; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.16% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 310,270 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 244,601 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 28,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 180,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,763 were reported by Citigroup. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 93,442 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 113,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 319,498 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd invested in 1.10 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 46,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 5.20 million shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 287,223 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entravision adds $15M to buyback authorization – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entravision’s El Paso Strong Telethon Raises over $200,000 – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entravision Communications Corporation Launches Integrated TV and Facebook Live Morning Show in Orlando – Despierta Orlando – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entravision’s Mispriced Assets Have Significant Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TV gains mitigate revenue drop in Entravision earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $355,750 activity. $307,000 worth of stock was bought by Vasquez Gilbert R on Monday, May 20.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased Two Hbrs Invt Corp stake by 443,713 shares to 2.08M valued at $26.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 11,287 shares and now owns 6.57 million shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was raised too.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Realogy Stock Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Realogy Announces Strategic Organizational Changes – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Announcing Realogy Military Rewards: New Home Buying and Selling Program Launches for ALL Military Personnel, Veterans and Their Families – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Mammoth Energy, Acer Therapeutics, Realogy Holdings, and AxoGen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 1.84 million shares to 9.10 million valued at $555.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Black Stone Minerals LP stake by 950,151 shares and now owns 2.77M shares. Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.89M for 1.79 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734. 2,500 Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares with value of $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 39,117 shares stake. Petrus Trust Communication Lta reported 27,195 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 332,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8.19M are held by Okumus Fund Mngmt Limited. World Asset Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,527 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 41,561 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 67,982 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 102,017 shares. Clearbridge stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 308,195 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 16.84M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 231,150 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 972,879 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).