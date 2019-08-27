Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Position in Wesco Intl (WCC) as Shares Declined; Fpr Partners Has Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $35.27 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 27.33M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.91 million, down from 29.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 2.79M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 62,885 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 2.68 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Limited accumulated 33,609 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Girard Prns reported 14,519 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 378,277 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.08% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 34,072 shares. Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability Com reported 244,317 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 88,000 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kepos LP reported 197,820 shares. City Company holds 0.01% or 1,417 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 534 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated holds 65,572 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71M shares to 13.69 million shares, valued at $218.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 427,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Canopy Growth drives revenue with 94% increase in recreational dried cannabis sales in first quarter of fiscal 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Invest Management has 22,871 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Delphi Inc Ma holds 13,639 shares. Principal Fin Inc holds 0% or 4,810 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 220,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 395,464 are owned by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 37,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 65,646 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 79,800 shares. Harris Assoc Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Sei Invests reported 31,131 shares. Qs Limited Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank And reported 1,387 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $632.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).