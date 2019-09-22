Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $9.86 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 86,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 293,527 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.23 million, down from 380,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 259,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 696,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.95 million, down from 955,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 344,689 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $30.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 303,087 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $452.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 67,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan updates guidance to reflect anticipated charge related to Heritage distributor wind down of operations – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $119.81 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Stone Minerals LP by 950,151 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $42.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 427,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).