Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position by $152.71 Million; Market Value Declined; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Value Declined While Fortress Investment Group Cut Holding by $3.21 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 287,059 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 1.06 million shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01 million shares, valued at $749.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 4.26% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.41 per share. WCC’s profit will be $62.45M for 8.11 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,550 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com. Paradigm Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.11% or 24,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 22,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 2,175 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 6,019 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt invested 2.88% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 5,960 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 46,558 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 6,896 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 130,046 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 8,112 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 172,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.77 million shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.82 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.