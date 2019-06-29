Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $2.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; Palestra Capital Management Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $77.29 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 4.18M shares traded or 27.31% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 4.76 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80M shares to 28.40 million shares, valued at $480.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Unlock the Full Power of Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Safe Dividends to Boost Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $788.02 million for 23.13 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Positive Train Control Interoperability Still Far From A Reality – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Will U.S. Rail Volumes Take A Hit From The Proposed U.S. Tariffs On China? – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Union Pacific’s First Quarter Profit Climbs Nearly 8 Percent – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Strategy Highlighted in Union Pacific’s Annual Sustainability Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.