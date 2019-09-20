Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) as Market Valuation Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted Stake by $734,320

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.74. About 1.40M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 3.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 14.47 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.76M, down from 17.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 2.29M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,182 shares to 91,562 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,610 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 19,081 shares to 5.52 million shares, valued at $244.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $98.45 million for 1.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.