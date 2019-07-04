Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stake; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Jd Com (JD) Holding By $7.56 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 5.53 million shares with $283.44 million value, down from 6.27M last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $4.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 295,674 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 28.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 251,858 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)'s stock rose 23.69%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 1.14M shares with $34.48M value, up from 891,830 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $52.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 6.01 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "JD Sports counters retail gloom with global expansion, gym style push – Nasdaq" published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "It's Not Yet Time to Cash In On JD.com Stock – Nasdaq" on June 11, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $25 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. CLSA upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $31 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Benchmark. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 31 by UBS.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06M worth of stock was sold by Jagdfeld Aaron on Friday, February 1.

Among 3 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Generac Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. William Blair downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of GNRC in report on Monday, July 1 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Northcoast on Friday, May 3 to “Buy”.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28M for 16.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 198,198 shares to 16.02M valued at $722.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 17,058 shares and now owns 7.90M shares. Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) was raised too.