Edgepoint Investment Group Has Boosted Its Mattel (MAT) Position by $123.43 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Position as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 56.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26.38M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342.92 million, up from 16.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 4.96 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO GEORGIADIS IS SAID IN TALKS TO LEAVE: WJS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 19/04/2018 – Mattel names former Maker Studios executive as CEO after Georgiadis quits

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $281. About 1.47 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. $22.01 million worth of stock was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M on Monday, February 11.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,126 shares to 58,748 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 305.43 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares to 389,437 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.