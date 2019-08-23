Edgepoint Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) as Share Value Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $414,100; Shares Rose

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 8.70 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 576,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16.19 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782.22 million, up from 15.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 14.59M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.90 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,090 were accumulated by Merian Investors (Uk) Limited. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 712,131 shares. Cap Counsel reported 2,111 shares stake. 82,851 were accumulated by Osher Van De Voorde. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.24% or 182,362 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc holds 0.92% or 22,524 shares. 501,847 were accumulated by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 33,066 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.07 million shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legal And General Grp Pcl reported 1.13% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 106 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Curbstone Mgmt Corp has 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgan Stanley has 33.71 million shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 569,477 are owned by Frontier Mngmt Communication. Sarasin And Partners Llp reported 595,084 shares. Van Den Berg I owns 450,484 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bellecapital International Limited has 0.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rocky Mountain Advisers invested in 0.28% or 1,650 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank invested in 1.36% or 633,551 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 9,901 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 13,426 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 holds 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9,257 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 8,328 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 240,354 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 15,907 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 179,013 shares. Oppenheimer & Co holds 119,790 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).