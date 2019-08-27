Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stake as Valuation Rose; Greystone Managed Investments Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Increased by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 2.28M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 2.70 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01M shares, valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).