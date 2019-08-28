Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Position; Shorts at Yirendai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Rep (YRD) Lowered By 2.9%

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) stake by 32.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 3.45M shares with $390.66M value, down from 5.10M last quarter. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. now has $83.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 825,084 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Yirendai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:YRD) had a decrease of 2.9% in short interest. YRD’s SI was 1.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.9% from 1.84M shares previously. With 182,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Yirendai LTD. American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:YRD)’s short sellers to cover YRD’s short positions. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 24,026 shares traded. Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has declined 37.87% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical YRD News: 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Rev CNY1.59B; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q Net CNY278.9M; 14/03/2018 Yirendai 4Q Rev $280.5B; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q EPS $1.11; 14/03/2018 – Yirendai 4Q Net $69M; 24/05/2018 – Yirendai 1Q EPS CNY4.51; 30/04/2018 – Yirendai Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Yirendai CEO Discusses Impact of China’s Crackdown on Debt and Risk (Video)

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $587.32 million. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. It has a 3.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investing tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt invested 1.62% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). James Investment Research has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 375 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Personal Fin Service holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 90,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 202,360 shares. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 46,340 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 1.92 million were accumulated by Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Corp. Farallon Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.93% or 2.12M shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.25% or 111,428 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,721 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 35,700 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stake by 345,690 shares to 5.00 million valued at $535.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 9.49M shares and now owns 26.38 million shares. Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is -1.14% below currents $136.67 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $131 target in Friday, April 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity. $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR.