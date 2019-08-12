Edgepoint Investment Group Decreased Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Semper Augustus Investments Group Lifted Holding in Avx New (AVX)

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 140,754 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 01/05/2018 – AVX is Sponsoring & Attending EDS 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp to Acquire KUMATEC Sondermaschinenbau & Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 118,875 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M

