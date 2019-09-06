Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Position in Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) as Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Financial Architects Lifted Stake

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 3.04 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 19,037 shares to 200 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dean Assocs Lc reported 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cahill Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Republic Management Inc, California-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 166,725 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Hendershot Investments has 68,633 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,576 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.31 million shares. Thompson Investment Management owns 1.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,267 shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11,355 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated. Camarda Financial Ltd reported 2,650 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has 0.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,345 shares. Family Cap has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s plunges toward record low after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 70,946 shares or 0.13% of the stock. North Star Inv Management owns 1,117 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 333 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 142 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Churchill Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 0% or 41 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd reported 2,140 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Company New York invested in 6,075 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 85,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance owns 173,929 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 189,179 shares. Acg Wealth has 8,909 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares to 7.90 million shares, valued at $638.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.