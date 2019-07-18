Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position; Shorts at Evo Payments – Class A (EVOP) Raised By 2.33%

Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP) had an increase of 2.33% in short interest. EVOP’s SI was 2.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.33% from 2.46M shares previously. With 167,400 avg volume, 15 days are for Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s short sellers to cover EVOP’s short positions. The SI to Evo Payments Inc – Class A’s float is 10.69%. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 108,175 shares traded. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 72.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 5.20%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $57.12 million value, down from 3.96 million last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $2.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 394,263 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Among 2 analysts covering Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wesco International had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $58 target. Wells Fargo maintained WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity. Wolf Christine Ann also bought $99,987 worth of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co reported 0% stake. 4,830 are owned by James Inv Research Inc. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 13,338 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 6,065 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Lc holds 145,594 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 8,875 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 174,551 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 6,896 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Communication has 0.07% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 14,095 shares. California-based Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 9,740 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Selway Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.61 million for 8.40 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 19,744 shares to 655,706 valued at $131.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 576,259 shares and now owns 16.19M shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.