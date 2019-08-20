Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake by $3.87 Million; Stock Price Declined; Alley Company Upped Its Stryker (SYK) Stake by $2.68 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 255,409 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 367.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company's stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 17,289 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $219.61. About 217,992 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.41 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $65.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.