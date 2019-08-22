Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Position By $3.87 Million; PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PAHGF) Shorts Lowered By 5.86%

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 1.08M shares with $57.34M value, down from 1.15 million last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $62.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 424,855 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) had a decrease of 5.86% in short interest. PAHGF’s SI was 3.92M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.86% from 4.17 million shares previously. With 37,800 avg volume, 104 days are for PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)’s short sellers to cover PAHGF’s short positions. It closed at $2.67 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It has a 28.11 P/E ratio. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 7.80 million shares to 28.40M valued at $480.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 960,905 shares and now owns 7.26 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was raised too.

