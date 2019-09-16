Edgepoint Investment Group Continues to Hold Position in Mattel (MAT); Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 9.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 36.34M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407.38 million, up from 26.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 2.46M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – MAT BOARD REQUESTS 13M SHRS FOR AUG. ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT AWARDS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis to Pursue New Opportunity in Technology Sector; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – NOMINATION OF GEORGIADIS AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING IS WITHDRAWN, NO NOMINEE FOR ELECTION WILL BE NAMED IN PLACE OF GEORGIADIS; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, down from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 2.30M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 45,000 shares to 309,364 shares, valued at $22.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 233,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.34M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel News: Whistleblower Letter Sends MAT Stock Tumbling – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel Earnings: MAT Stock Gains as Q2 Sales Up 2%, Top Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel (MAT) Launches Hot Wheels id, Eyes Sales Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 21,136 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 531,616 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Tci Wealth has 32 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. California-based Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.5% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 868,407 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 0% or 200 shares. Principal Fin Gru accumulated 1.50 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 480,752 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership has 50,000 shares. Profund Lc holds 29,915 shares. Edgepoint Inv Inc owns 4.07% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 36.34 million shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.49 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 14,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca), a California-based fund reported 1,825 shares. California-based Capital Finance Advisers Llc has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp has 251,054 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,736 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc owns 20,198 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Davenport & Co holds 1.16% or 330,492 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 4,598 shares. Swedbank reported 3.26% stake. Brown Advisory Limited Co has 1,790 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 91,621 shares to 106,927 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 22,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).