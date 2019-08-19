Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position by $17.91 Million; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Market Valuation Declined While Muzinich & Company Lifted Its Stake

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 253,333 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 17.74M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21M, up from 16.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 1.62 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “RLGY CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of the Deadline to Make a Motion For Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – Stockhouse” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors of Important September 9th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit First Filed by the Firm – RLGY – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands into Kansas – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ERA Unveils New Affiliation in Syracuse, Indiana – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 183,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 21,735 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 77,055 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 34,189 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 173,862 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.05% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 77,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Gru invested in 2,922 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Citadel Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 527,931 shares. 190,254 are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 3.38M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.