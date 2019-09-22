Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Manulife Finl (MFC) Holding; Incyte (INCY) Shorts Down By 7.49%

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 11.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 3.38 million shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)’s stock declined 1.26%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 31.78 million shares with $577.56M value, up from 28.40 million last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $35.97B valuation. It closed at $18.44 lastly. It is down 1.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) had a decrease of 7.49% in short interest. INCY's SI was 6.55 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.49% from 7.08M shares previously. With 1.31M avg volume, 5 days are for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)'s short sellers to cover INCY's short positions. The stock increased 3.96% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 1.44M shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold Incyte Corporation shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Platinum Invest Ltd accumulated 24,033 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 291,393 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 46,811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 255,845 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 442,429 shares. Axa stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Invesco invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 199 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 125,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Emory University holds 1.72% or 28,714 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co owns 186,225 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $91.13’s average target is 12.22% above currents $81.21 stock price. Incyte had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $11100 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, September 5. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by Oppenheimer.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.47 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 57.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.