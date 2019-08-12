Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Its Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Position; Masters Capital Management Maintains Position in Freeport (FCX)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 908,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51 million, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 701,422 shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 20.11 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS NEW ENVIRONMENT RULES DON’T AFFECT GRASBERG VALUE

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Jumped Nearly 13% in January – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Is Slumping Today – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Coming Higher Copper Prices – Benzinga” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Arizona’s most-profitable public companies raked in billions in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.80M shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 19,009 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 574,825 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 271,921 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 352,271 shares. Freestone Cap has 12,623 shares. Mirae Asset Communications Limited holds 0.03% or 292,732 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Ltd Llc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Advsr Asset holds 24,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 673,313 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt invested 1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Stephens Ar owns 126,648 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Raymond James & reported 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Commerce Retail Bank holds 15,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on May 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “EchoStar Corp (SATS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army Awards Hughes $11 Million R&D Contract for Enhancing Military Satellite Communications – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar and Hughes Recognized for Workplace Excellence – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $390.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd accumulated 6,217 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 1,994 shares. Nokomis Cap Llc invested in 0.53% or 58,028 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 62,818 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 295,980 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 15,886 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 28,876 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 103 shares. 777,533 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Mad River Investors stated it has 0.88% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 8,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11,677 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).