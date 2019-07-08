Edgemoor Investment Advisors Upped Enbridge (ENB) Position; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Ithaka Group Has Upped by $845,295 Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92 million, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $270.76. About 1.38M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 72,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 297,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 1.03 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares to 191,008 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Cap Limited Company invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp holds 4.07% or 2.45M shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Net holds 78 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc has 1,288 shares. 1,471 are held by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 18,363 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Corp has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,357 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability has 12,347 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cypress Group reported 27,250 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,745 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 7,974 shares stake. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Co reported 106,194 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 47,051 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 124,900 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares to 221,393 shares, valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,605 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).