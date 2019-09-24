Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $3.54 Million; United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Holding in Resmed (RMD) by $9.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 35,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 293,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.61M, down from 328,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 5.64 million shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 90.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 80,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 8,542 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 89,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 578,780 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/05/2018 – RESMED INC – TRANSACTION’S FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 14,958 shares to 385,626 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 314,963 shares to 5.25M shares, valued at $270.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab International Small (SCHC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME).

