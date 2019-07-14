Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $823,722; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Lowered by $2.63 Million Its Stake

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.98 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 20,255 shares to 323,572 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.15% or 6,420 shares. Independent Investors invested 4.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 252 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 658 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.65% stake. Osborne Partners Ltd accumulated 0.67% or 9,030 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cheviot Value Limited Liability reported 2,152 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Lc owns 17,354 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 467,958 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.11% or 875,114 shares. Baltimore invested in 1,323 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 432,285 are held by Lpl Financial Llc. Oxbow Lc reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Towercrest Management stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.