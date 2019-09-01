Edgemoor Investment Advisors Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has Lifted by $633,080 as Valuation Rose; As Mastec (MTZ) Shares Rose, Holder Coe Capital Management Decreased by $360,576 Its Stake

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 18,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 172,762 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 154,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GSO Capital Partners’ Third Capital Solutions Fund Closes on $7 Billion in LP Commitments; 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 16/04/2018 – In contrast, BlackRock’s original parent company, Blackstone, oversees $434 billion; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone to Bid for Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios in EUR1.91 Bln Deal; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Said to Choose London IPO Over Stake Sale; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 3

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 657,940 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares to 221,393 shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,605 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).