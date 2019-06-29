Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $823,722 as Share Price Declined; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $3.11 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,664 shares to 28,924 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 26,959 shares to 28,111 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 23,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

