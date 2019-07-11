Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Utstarcom Holdings (UTSI) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Utstarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 2 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 4 cut down and sold stakes in Utstarcom Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.35 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Utstarcom Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 78,898 shares with $16.39M value, down from 81,083 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $167.09. About 894,612 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

Among 5 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 7,290 shares to 66,690 valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 18,620 shares and now owns 172,762 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Putnam Fl Inv Management accumulated 0.14% or 7,837 shares. Advisory Service Limited Liability Co invested in 16,849 shares. Harvey Investment Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 103,494 shares or 3.69% of the stock. Truepoint Inc holds 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,507 shares. 53,682 were reported by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated invested in 35,720 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Corp has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cutler Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.06% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Central Savings Bank accumulated 500 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs holds 1.44% or 14,865 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assoc has 1,000 shares. Adirondack Com holds 0.38% or 2,919 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Tru reported 4,275 shares stake. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested in 13,012 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. $624,295 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for 17,355 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 3,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in the company for 15,200 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 87 shares.

Analysts await UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) to report earnings on August, 2. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by UTStarcom Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $110.38 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 103.3 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $3.099. About 8,404 shares traded. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has declined 33.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UTSI News: 19/04/2018 – UTStarcom Announces SRv6 Router Product Line; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom Sees 2Q Rev $23M-$28M; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 UTStarcom Wins Major Project in India; 08/03/2018 – UTStarcom to Pursue Emerging Smart Appliance Market in JV with Leading Appliance Maker; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – ANNOUNCED PROJECT WIN IN INDIA WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – WAS CONTRACTED TO HELP BUILD OUT CLASS 5 NEXT GENERATION NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN NEW NETWORK FOR BSNL; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Rev $22.6M; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO FORM JV WITH ZHEJIANG-BASED DEVELOPER & MANUFACTURER OF REFRIGERATORS IN CHINA; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Net $4.03M

More notable recent UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UTStarcom Files 2018 Form 20-F Nasdaq:UTSI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UTStarcom Announces Further Investment by Key Shareholder – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UTStarcom Announces Increased Investment from Key Strategic Partner – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 21, 2019.