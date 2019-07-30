Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Lennar (LEN) Holding by $1.77 Million; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake In Tjx Cos New (TJX) Was Increased

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 36,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,140 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 259,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 3.18M shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 2.98M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares to 6,566 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,723 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,489 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 26,789 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Prudential Fincl has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 481 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 15,100 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 12,528 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 71,390 shares. Vanguard holds 30.64 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Colony Grp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 8,902 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 25,999 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 58,665 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Canvas Apartments – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Cap Ct has 376,079 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 42,914 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 31,615 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Welch Group Ltd Liability stated it has 5,925 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.61% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 15.14M shares or 6.9% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com reported 6,067 shares stake. 46,280 are held by Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 22,284 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,470 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Company Ca invested in 0.11% or 5,406 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.92% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa reported 9,372 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs owns 108,770 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.