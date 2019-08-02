Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position; United Technologies (UTX) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 29.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 6,664 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 28,924 shares with $4.82 million value, up from 22,260 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $542.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $190.11. About 7.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DENIES USE OF GSR FB DATA IN U.S. ELECTION; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content

United Technologies Corp (UTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 626 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 584 decreased and sold positions in United Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 668.70 million shares, up from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Technologies Corp in top ten holdings increased from 40 to 54 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 79 Reduced: 505 Increased: 487 New Position: 139.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 13.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation for 5.88 million shares. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owns 5.82 million shares or 11.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 9.29% invested in the company for 6.48 million shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Theleme Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 953,000 shares.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology services and products to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $112.24 billion. The Company’s Otis segment designs, makes, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. It has a 21.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions, such as controls for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,162 shares to 52,206 valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,185 shares and now owns 78,898 shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive.

