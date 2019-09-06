Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Its Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding by $633,080; Three Peaks Capital Management Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 12,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 30,874 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 43,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 583,212 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 18,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 172,762 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 154,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 2.79M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO HIRE EX-OBAMA OFFICIAL FOR INSURANCE UNIT; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 23/03/2018 – Kohlberg Announces Strategic Investment by Blackstone; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to offer customers access to hedge funds, RElTs- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Comml Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 25,020 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 4,350 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 0% or 101 shares. M&T National Bank invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Whittier Tru Commerce stated it has 13,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alethea Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,000 shares. 245,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Management. Moreover, First Interstate Bank has 0.09% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ulysses Ltd owns 150,000 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Creative Planning reported 136,653 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 16,393 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 25,982 shares. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Co accumulated 36,341 shares. Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15,280 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,642 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fca Corporation Tx stated it has 2,000 shares. First LP invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 165 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsr. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Century owns 58,959 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 9,481 shares. Avalon Limited Liability Company reported 201,952 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Texas Yale has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Manhattan holds 1,377 shares. Copeland Management Lc reported 1,714 shares stake. Arrowstreet Lp has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 8,821 shares. Moreover, Lasalle Mgmt Securities Llc has 1.68% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Amer State Bank invested 0.28% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 49,130 shares to 128,899 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 6,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).