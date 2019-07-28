Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding; Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lpunits (LMRK) Shorts Lowered By 48.98%

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 18,620 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 172,762 shares with $6.04 million value, up from 154,142 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $59.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone-Backed GEMS Said to Choose London IPO Over Stake Sale; 25/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE RISES ON REPORT OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 11/04/2018 – PUCILLO SAYS BLACKSTONE BEHAVIOR `UNETHICAL’ IN HOVNANIAN SWAP; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHARE

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:LMRK) had a decrease of 48.98% in short interest. LMRK’s SI was 52,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 48.98% from 102,500 shares previously. With 96,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s short sellers to cover LMRK’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 101,026 shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has risen 7.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LMRK News: 29/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Securitization; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series C Preferred Units; 28/03/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Prices Series C Preferred Units at $25.00 Per Series C Preferred Unit; 28/03/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP – PRICED AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $25.00 PER SERIES C PREFERRED UNIT; 28/03/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING; 09/03/2018 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces 2017 K-1 Tax Package Availability; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 29/05/2018 – LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE REPORTS PRICING OF SECURITIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Landmark Infrastructure Series 2016-1; 02/05/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased First Data Corp New stake by 668,154 shares to 21,605 valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 4,998 shares and now owns 6,566 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap has invested 0.11% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 47,424 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 2.44% or 468,762 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 0.25% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 860,028 shares. Suvretta Limited Liability Company reported 19,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 30,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc owns 11,928 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Parsons Ri holds 0.12% or 31,040 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 16,393 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,100 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of BX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $436.07 million. The firm leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. It has a 4.4 P/E ratio. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

