Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Sentiment Is 1.78

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 33,148 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 713,365 shares with $12.23 million value, up from 680,217 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $8.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.22 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 73 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 41 cut down and sold stock positions in Douglas Dynamics Inc. The funds in our database reported: 19.68 million shares, down from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Douglas Dynamics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 32 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 88,052 shares traded or 39.90% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a maker and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $937.58 million. It operates in two divisions, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. The Work Truck Attachments segment makes and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various of related parts and accessories.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for 416,259 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 845,169 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 1.92 million shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.87% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 401,422 shares.

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $10.94 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.96% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of PLOW earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, August 1. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. On Monday, April 22 the insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,464.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,162 shares to 52,206 valued at $19.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 6,340 shares and now owns 221,393 shares. First Data Corp New was reduced too.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: 8.5% Yield, Stable Income Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Syneos, Carlisle, United Technologies, Ares Capital and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 4.94% above currents $18.82 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19.5000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 19.