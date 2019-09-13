Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Federated Investors Decreased Holding by $1.88 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 169,146 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, up from 137,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 867,265 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 93.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 36,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 2,429 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127,000, down from 38,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 642,689 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 112,968 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $148.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 51,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

