Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Menta Capital Upped Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake by $557,907

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 169,146 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 137,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Bristol-Myers and Otsuka to face first trial over claims an antipsychotic pill caused compulsive behavior; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 216.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 17,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The hedge fund held 26,297 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $839,000, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.06M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 425,046 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,738 shares to 46,468 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,818 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 286,734 are held by Commerce Fincl Bank. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 38,566 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Clearbridge Investments has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 238,568 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Blue Fin Cap Inc reported 13,070 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 24,097 shares. Towercrest Mgmt accumulated 5,290 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 14,891 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Park Oh has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 1.14 million shares. Athena Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 50,461 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Co reported 15,109 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 216 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Sectoral Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.46% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 376,680 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 9,624 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 8,399 shares. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 347,159 shares. 23,366 were reported by Sei Invests Company. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 21,823 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.11M shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,410 shares.