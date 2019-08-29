Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Position in Ares Cap (ARCC); As Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA) Stock Value Declined, M&R Capital Management Boosted by $2.97 Million Its Holding

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 628,671 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 33,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 713,365 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 680,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 293,020 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18 million and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) by 18,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,310 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 34,544 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 156 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 103 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 52,272 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Midas Mngmt holds 1.42% or 123,000 shares in its portfolio. Fund Evaluation Group Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 24,343 shares. Strategic Advisors Lc invested in 0.26% or 45,631 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Grp Inc One Trading LP has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Capital Research Invsts invested in 12.60 million shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc accumulated 21,478 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 17,700 shares stake. Paloma Mngmt reported 12,622 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.18% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nwq Management Lc accumulated 713,428 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 226,132 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 73,333 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 16,760 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 73,199 are owned by Ipswich Invest Mngmt Comm. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 118,199 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP owns 2.38M shares. New South Capital Management stated it has 1.04 million shares. 246,170 are held by Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Company. Cipher LP has 116,284 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares to 126,642 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).