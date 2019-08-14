Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Intelsat S.A. (I) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $27 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 33,148 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 713,365 shares with $12.23 million value, up from 680,217 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 837,127 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,162 shares to 52,206 valued at $19.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 4,212 shares and now owns 328,864 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,600. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. 2,000 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.49% or 130,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has 0.55% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.38 million shares. Weybosset Research Mgmt holds 24,771 shares. Management holds 1.76% or 1.62M shares. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated owns 55,692 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co has 1.17M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Private Tru Na stated it has 20,248 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 49,700 shares. Financial Advantage accumulated 285,221 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.08% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.63 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 47,674 shares.

The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 556,480 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean