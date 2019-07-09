Edgemoor Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Facebook (FB); Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $5.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 13.53M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Macron warns that Facebook, Google are `too big’ and may get busted up; 06/04/2018 – Facebook was able to remotely delete messages Zuckerberg sent, a feature that isn’t available to all users; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers; 27/04/2018 – Facebook in damage limitation mode; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 668,154 shares to 21,605 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

