Edgemoor Investment Advisors Holds Position in Visa (V); Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Cut Mercury Genl New (MCY) Position as Stock Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 44,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The hedge fund held 108,043 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75 million, down from 153,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 123,461 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 71,082 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.34 million, up from 68,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 193,572 shares, valued at $38.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,818 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.66M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.