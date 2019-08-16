Edgemoor Investment Advisors Holding In Williams Sonoma (WSM) Was Has Lifted; Shareholder Violich Capital Management Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 137,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 130,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.45. About 397,944 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 3.42M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,970 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 2,961 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Lc reported 44,189 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bailard reported 41,815 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0.11% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. New England Research & Mngmt holds 1.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 33,650 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advisors Lp has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.03M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,549 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 80,700 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 14,696 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Ltd reported 170,004 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 758,146 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

